Benjamin Keough Dead, Lisa Marie Presley’s Son Dies By Suicide At 27

Benjamin Keough has died. The son of Lisa Marie Presley, he reportedly died by suicide, according to TMZ. He was 27.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Benjamin, the youngest child of Lisa Marie and her ex-husband Danny Keough, died in Calabasas from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was the brother of actress and model Riley Keough and the half-brother of Lisa Marie’s younger twin daughters, Finley and Harper Lockwood.

In June, Lisa Marie shared a photo alongside all four of her children which she captioned, “Mama lion with cubs,” In the comments to Lisa Marie’s Instagram post of her children, which can be seen here, followers offered their condolences on her only son’s tragic death.

“So sorry for the sad loss of Ben. Sending prayers to all the family,” one follower wrote.

“Sending you so much love for this heartbreaking news,” another added.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Presley family. I can’t imagine the pain you’re all going through right now. Rest in peace Benjamin,” wrote another commenter.

Fans of the Presley family always thought that Benjamin looked like his late grandfather, Elvis, who died in 1977.