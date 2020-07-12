Lindsey Pelas Sizzles In A Black Cut-Out Swimsuit

Lindsey Pelas stunned her 8.9 million Instagram followers with her latest video on the platform, rocking a high-cut black swimsuit that showed off all of her curves. She posed dramatically in the footage, part of which was taken in slow motion.

The one-piece featured a modest neckline that was cut high on her neck. However, it quickly turned into a nearly NSFW bathing suit due to a large keyhole cut-out that flaunted Lindsey’s buxom bust and ample cleavage, which almost spilled out of the suit.

She wore a backwards blue hat, giving her a slightly sporty vibe.

The model showed off her pearly white teeth as she grinned broadly, dimples appearing on her cheeks.

She started off in the pool in the video, which was an ad for an energy drink. Lindsey held the can in her hand, smiling at the camera. The footage quickly transitioned to Lindsey standing poolside, playing with a large, multi-colored pool float. She moved her body from side-to-side, flaunting her hourglass figure and all of her curves. At one point, she tugged on the bottom of the cut-out, drawing attention to her chest.

The model’s brown brows appeared to be shaped, groomed, and filled in with pencil. Her lids seemed to be swiped with black liner. Her feathery lashes fanned outwards and curled upwards, making her sea green eyes stand out.

It looked as if she wore both a warm, pink blush and highlighter dusted on her cheeks, which accentuated her cheekbones and made them pop.

Her plump pout seemed to be painted with a bubblegum pink lipstick.

Lindsey’s followers flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to shower her with praise and compliments. While many commented solely with flame and heart emoji, others left lengthier messages for the influencer.

“Well the neighbors are getting one helluva show!” one fan joked, punctuating their comment with a winking face with its tongue sticking out.

“Lindsey take it easy on us,” another follower commented, including two crying faces and a flame emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” gushed a third person, following up their comment with a heart-eye emoji.

“You’re too beautiful,” wrote a fourth social media user.

As of press time, the video racked up more than 7,000 likes and received over 150 comments.

