Lauren Bushnell Stuns In Whimsical Photoshoot

Former 'Bachelor' star Lauren Bushnell shared several stunning photos of herself to Instagram.

Former Bachelor star Lauren Bushnell turned to Instagram on Sunday, June 12 to share snapshots from a recent photoshoot she took part in. Bushnell, who is married to country music star Chris Lane, posed in the woods for some stunning pictures.

In the first photo included in the post, Bushnell wore a long silky looking dress with a tan bodice and white train. The dress was form fitting and showed off Bushnell’s flawless figure. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings and and appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup, including mascara, eyeliner, and pink lipstick.

Bushnell posed by an assortment of pink and white wildflowers. The photo was taken from a distance and a few of the flowers blocked the frame creating a whimsical look. She held back her blond hair with both arms as she looked over her shoulder and shot the camera a subtle smile.

The second photo featured just Bushnell’s hand as she reached out to grab a small pink flower with a long stem. The third and final photo included in the post was taken closer to Bushnell’s face. The 30-year-old held the pink flower to her chest as she looked off into the distance. Her hair hung down in beautiful, loose curls. Part of the photo was faded to create an artistic look. The photoshoot was done by a professional photographer named Julia Cox. The makeup look Bushnell was showing off was completed by another professional that goes simply by the name Beck.

In her caption, Lane included lyrics from Taylor Swift’s song Lover.

Bushnell’s followers and fans could not get enough of the stunning photos and her post racked up over 30,000 likes in less than an hour. She boasts a total of 1.3 million followers on the platform overall. Many people took to the comments section of the post to compliment her on the stunning photos as well as the photography style.

“This is so dreamy…love the softness in the details,” one social media user wrote.

“Wow love everything about this,” another person commented.

“You look blissfull and more beautiful (if possible) than ever. I am so happy for you,” one more fan wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bushnell became famous after her appearance on Ben Higgins season of The Bachelor. She and Higgins got engaged at the end of the show but would later go their own separate ways. Higgins is now engaged to a different woman.