Michelle Lewin Tugs Panties & Slays In White Sports Bra While Highlighting Her ‘Morning Face’

Michelle Lewin showcased her smoking hot body in a simple set of lingerie on Instagram, and she let her followers know that she also rocked her typical morning face while wishing that life could return to normal.

In the shot, Michelle stood in a luxuriously appointed bathroom, and she wore a tank-style sports bra that appeared to have a strappy back. The neckline dipped low enough to show just a hint of the fitness model’s ample cleavage. She paired the top with matching bikini style panties that dropped to showcase her flat navel. Michelle tugged on the garment with her hands at both hips. The casual outfit left a large expanse of the model’s midsection bare, showing off her rock hard abs and nipped-in waist that flared out to her hips. Michelle’s pose also emphasized her muscular thighs and calves.

The model wore her long blond hair in soft curls, which were swept over to one side and cascaded over her shoulder. Michelle’s hairdo featured dark brown roots. Her face appeared to be mostly makeup-free, and she had a smirk in the picture as she stared slightly down at the camera’s lens. One wrist featured a watch, and the other had a simple bracelet. Michelle also wore a ring, and her fingernails were light-colored.

In the caption, Michelle indicated that she is more than ready to resume life as usual, and her followers shared the love for her picture and the sentiment. More than 131,000 Instagrammers hit the “like” button, and almost 850 left a comment for the model. Many comments included the flame emoji, indicating that many fans thought that she looked hot — morning face or not.

“I admire you, and I love your simplicity. I started following you since with social networks, and I look at your states, and it motivates me, and I want to have that body. I love you from Colombia,” replied one fan who also included a Columbian flag emoji.

“You look beautiful!! Same here!” a second follower commiserated.

“Very well said! Guess we all miss it,” wrote a third fan.

“There is nothing wrong with your morning face,” a fourth devotee reassured the fitness model.

