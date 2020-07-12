Kendall Jenner Rocks A Paisley Bikini In New Instagram Upload

Kendall Jenner stunned her 134 million Instagram followers on Sunday, July 12, sharing a two-photo set of herself wearing a teeny bikini.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took the first snapshot in an austere bathroom with tiled white walls. In the background stood a reflective silver bathtub and a vanity. White flowers sat atop the desk. Kendall posed with one hand on the cream-colored sink.

The supermodel wore a red and orange two-piece, complete with a blue paisley pattern. The string bikini top tied around the nape of her neck and behind her back. The top featured two triangular cups that covered Kendall’s chest, though a bit of cleavage was shown. The tiniest hint of underboob peeked out from underneath the top.

Kendall stretched out her tanned and taut midriff, lengthening her torso. She jutted one hip out to the side, emphasizing her hourglass figure.

The swimsuit bottoms dipped low on her lower abdomen and rode up high on her hips. The bathing suit was tied into bows on either side of her waist.

She wore a cowboy hat on her head. Her chocolate-colored locks were tucked behind her shoulders and fell down her back.

Her face was completely obscured by her phone in the mirror selfie.

Her nails were lacquered with a nude polish.

The second snapshot was extremely grainy, as if taken from far away or through a dirty lens. She was caught mid-stride in this image, her dog walking behind her. Her head was turned to the side, her face once again blocked from view.

She captioned the photo set with a simple avocado emoji.

In the comments section of the post, Kendall’s ardent fans reacted to her latest look, showering her in compliments and praise.

“I’m obsessed with this bikini!” one fan exclaimed. “Where is it from?”

“ICON,” another announced, expressing their enthusiasm in all-caps.

“You look beautiful,” a third follower shared.

“CEO of mirror selfies,” a fourth person gushed.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram slideshow was double-tapped more than 2.4 million times. It also received upwards of 7,800 comments.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Kendall Jenner frequently flaunts her figure on her Instagram account, whether she’s posting bikini pics or lingerie shots.

One of her most recent Instagram slideshows featured the model posed in a leopard-print bra-and-panty set, modeling makeup from her Kylie Cosmetics collaboration. The sultry snaps showed Kendall scantily clad and rolling around on a bed in seductive poses.