Victoria Villarroel Sizzles In Rainbow-Colored Lingerie

Victoria Villarroel showed off her sexy curves in a series of two pictures of herself wearing a rainbow-colored lingerie set, and her Instagram fans appeared to appreciate the Sunday fun.

The model shared a series of two pictures of herself wearing the bra and panties. The first one was black and white, which gave off an artsy vibe. Victoria sat on a transparent chair against a lighter colored background, and she had a serious pout as she gazed into the camera’s lens. The model, who is also Kylie Jenner’s assistant, held a giant sunflower to the side of her face.

The second image was in color, and it appeared to be a mirror image of the first. Victoria wore a blue and purple bra that featured black star print and had pink lace on the top edges of the cups. A little pink bow nestled between the model’s ample chest. The pose slightly pushed up Victoria’s cleavage. She paired the bra with matching high-cut panties that rose to just below her navel. They were yellow that faded into pink with the same black star print and pink lace edge. The pink bow also sat in the center just below Victoria’s belly button.

Victoria wore her brown hair atop her head in a messy put with two pieces that hung down to frame her face. She also had small hoop earrings in her ear. The model kept whatever makeup she might have worn light and natural, and her lips seemed to shine with a nude pink gloss. A delicate bracelet hung from one wrist, and in the color image, the yellow sunflower and its green stem provided pops of color that complimented the rainbow-colored lingerie.

She let the images do the talking and did not put anything in the caption about the brand of the bra and panties set. However, The Inquisitr recently reported that she showcased her curvy hourglass figure in a bright orange set from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line. Victoria’s followers seemed to love the look with nearly 45,000 hitting the “like” button, and 250 leaving a comment.

“OMG wait. Where is this set from? It’s so cute,” wondered a fan, but so far, Victoria hasn’t replied with the details. However, other followers seemed to think it might be Savage X Fenty.

“This is my favorite pic so far,” a second devotee gushed.

“The queen we all need,” declared a third follower.

“You are a perfect woman, and your tan is flawless,” a fourth Instagrammer wrote.