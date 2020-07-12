White House Reportedly Wants To ‘Discredit’ Anthony Fauci After He Contradicted Donald Trump On Coronavirus

The White House is reportedly aiming to publicly “discredit” Dr. Anthony Fauci after the nation’s top leader in infectious diseases publicly broke with President Donald Trump’s optimistic assessment of the handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

As NBC News reported, Trump has been working to marginalize Fauci as he has sounded the alarm about the federal government’s inadequate response to the outbreak. A White House official told the outlet that “several White House officials are concerned about the number of times Dr. Fauci has been wrong on things,” namely early estimates that asymptomatic people were not major spreaders and that people did not need to wear masks.

The report compared the effort to discredit to a politician seeking “opposition research” on an opponent, which would be a rare move for a top White House health expert.

Fauci has been open about the rift growing in the White House, saying that he had not been allowed to make as many television appearances lately because he refuses to put a rosy spin on the outbreak that has reached record numbers in recent weeks. As The Inquisitr reported, Fauci responded to reports that he was being sidelined by the White House.

“I have a reputation, as you probably have figured out, of speaking the truth at all times and not sugar-coating things. And that may be one of the reasons why I haven’t been on television very much lately,” he said.

The NBC News report noted that Fauci has publicly contradicted Trump’s assertion that the United States is “doing great” and placed blame for growing numbers on the decision in some states to re-open too quickly. Trump himself had been vocal about states re-opening their economies and allowing non-essential businesses to open their doors again, even sharing tweets calling to “liberate” a series of states with Democratic governors. Trump made these calls despite assertion from public health experts that it was not yet safe to do so.

Fauci said he did not agree with the idea that the United States is handling the coronavirus outbreak well, predicting that the number of new daily cases could reach 100,000. As NBC News noted, the numbers of new cases appear closer to Fauci’s assertion than Trump’s.

“The White House effort to cast doubt on Fauci’s judgment comes as coronavirus surges nationwide, which Trump has repeatedly downplayed as a result of increased testing rather than increased infections,” the report noted. “Florida on Sunday reported over 15,000 new cases, the most any state has reported in a single day since the pandemic began. The U.S. on Friday also surpassed 70,000 new coronavirus cases nationwide for the first time ever.”