Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In A Semi-Sheer Black Bodysuit

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore tantalized her 845,000 Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she rocked a super sexy semi-sheer black ensemble. The picture was taken in Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia, as the geotag indicated, and Tarsha appeared to be standing in a luxurious bathroom.

The tile floor underneath her feet was a classic marble pattern, and the countertops were likewise marble. The cabinet was black, adding contrast to the space.

Tarsha faced the camera and flaunted her curves in an ensemble from WMNS Wear, who she made sure to tag in the picture. The outfit she wore had off-the-shoulder sleeves that exposed her sculpted shoulders and collar bones, and had a straight cut that stretched all the way across her chest and around her upper arms. The look had a figure-hugging silhouette, and clung to her curvaceous figure. Long sleeves covered up Tarsha’s arms and the pants extended all the way to her ankles.

While the look may have been full coverage if crafted from a different fabric, the semi-sheer material meant that fans could see Tarsha’s cleavage in the black strapless bra she wore underneath the outfit. She also wore a pair of high-waisted black underwear with high-cut sides that stretched over her voluptuous hips, elongating her legs.

Tarsha kept the look monochromatic, adding black accessories to finish off the ensemble. She wore a pair of strappy black sandals that showed off her French manicured toes, and carried a black bag with a chain strap. She also accessorized with a simple choker necklace that added a hint of sparkle.

Tarsha’s long locks were parted in the middle, and they tumbled down her chest in a sleek style, reaching all thew ay to her waist. Her beauty look was glamorous, with bold brows and long lashes framing her stunning eyes. The one pop of color in her entire ensemble came from her lipstick, which was a vibrant shade of deep red that looked stunning with her bronzed skin.

Tarsha’s followers absolutely loved the post, and it racked up over 18,100 likes within 11 hours. It also received 202 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“Wow babe,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“This red lip suits you so well!” another follower remarked.

“Wow!! Stunning as usual!” one fan commented.

“How do you look THIS good,” another added, captivated by her beauty.

Whether she’s rocking evening attire or swimwear, Tarsha loves to flaunt her curves for her eager Instagram followers. A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a snap in which she wore a skimpy white bikini with chain details. The hue looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin, and her curvaceous physique was on full display in the sexy swimwear.