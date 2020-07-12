Jada Pinkett Smith Used Her ‘Red Table Talk’ Platform To ‘Destroy’ August Alsina, Source Says

Jada Pinkett Smith reportedly used her relationship with August Alsina to further amplify her Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk.

On Friday, July 10, Pinkett Smith and Will Smith confirmed that she and Alsina dated around 2016. In the video, Pinkett Smith said the relationship transpired because she, Will and their children, Jaden and Willow, wanted to help Alsina with his health concerns. The singer has spoken up about his battle with autoimmune disease, in addition to several other ongoing matters. The Smiths shared their views on the rocky time in their marriage, and Pinkett Smith said she hasn’t spoken to Alsina since the relationship ended.

According to Page Six, the honest discussion between Pinkett Smith and Smith was a “strategic” move on their part. An insider claimed while Pinkett Smith said she doesn’t have anything negative to say against her ex, the experience is still painful for Alsina. He also reportedly still has a large amount of love and respect for Pinkett Smith and her family, which was why he shied away from going into too much detail regarding he and Pinkett Smith’s relationship.

“You can look at August and see that there’s a certain amount of pain that he is feeling, and you can hear in his words that he’s trying to speak his truth while still protecting the Smiths,” the source said. “Jada [previously] said she was mentoring him. . . what kind of mentoring was she giving him where he felt he gave his all to a relationship that has left him devastated and hurt? You did not help him, you helped destroy him.”

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Angela Yee, who interviewed Alsina regarding his affair with Pinkett Smith, also said she believes Alsina still wants to protect the Smith family, specifically the Set It Off actress. During the interview with Yee, Alsina didn’t go into detail regarding his romance with Pinkett Smith. Instead, he acknowledged that the relationship happened and also said Smith gave Alsina his “blessing” at the time.

“I think he could’ve said a lot more regarding Jada and he didn’t,” Yee said. “I believe he was truly hurt about his break-up with Jada.”

Alsina stayed with the Smiths at their Southern California home for multiple years. He also went on trips with the family, including a vacation to Hawaii. The singer was also Pinkett Smith’s plus one at the 2017 BET Awards, where they snapped several photos together. While the rumors about the status of his relationship with Pinkett Smith were ongoing, sources claim the romance didn’t occur while Alsina lived with the family.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, the episode of Red Table Talk featuring Smith and Pinkett Smith was a record-breaking moment for Facebook Watch. The episode had a reported 15 million views within its first 24 hours online.