Kara Del Toro Rocks A Low-Cut Top In Latest Instagram Photo

Kara Del Toro took to her Instagram account on Sunday, July 12, to share a sexy image of herself picking fruit from a nearby orange tree.

Though Kara did not tag the location of the photo, she wrote in the caption of the post that she was “pretending I’m in Italy right now.” It appeared to be a beautiful day, with the sunlight shining through the trees and splashing on the ground.

She grinned broadly, an open-mouth smile plastered to her face. Her pearly white teeth shone in the light.

The model wore a tiny top with a neckline that left little to the imagination. The floral top, which was emblazoned with orange and fuchsia flowers, dipped low on her chest, showing off her ample cleavage. The garment was laced up in the middle, and was tied together in a bow at the neckline. A hint of her midriff peeked out slightly.

She paired the look with white, high-waisted flare pants that featured several buttons.

Her voluminous tresses were parted in the middle and cascaded down her shoulders and back in loose waves. Her chocolate brown locks were highlighted with streaks of caramel-colored strands.

As for her jewelry, Kara accessorized with two necklaces.

Her dark brows appeared to be shaped and groomed. It looked as if her lashes were coated with black mascara. They curled upwards in a dramatic fashion.

She seemed to wear a warm, pink blush on her cheeks, which accentuated her sculpted cheekbones and made them pop.

Her lips looked to be filled in with a rose-colored lipstick.

Kara’s fans flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to react to her latest look and shower her in compliments and praise.

Some were in awe of her beauty.

“Prettiest girl ever,” one fan wrote, punctuating their comment with a red heart.

“You are perfect,” said another, including a heart-eye emoji.

Others were enraptured by her grin.

“Beautiful smile,” gushed a third social media user, following up their comment with three heart-eye emoji and three red hearts.

“I love you and your smile @karajewelll,” shared a fourth follower, adding a red heart and a rose.

At the time of this writing, the photo racked up close to 10,000 likes and received nearly 100 comments.

As The Inquisitr readers and Kara Del Toro fans know, the model frequently posts shots in which she shows off her curves. One of her most recent snaps, which she shared yesterday, featured Kara posing in another cleavage-baring top.