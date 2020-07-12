50 Cent Slammed For Sharing Private Conversation With Will Smith To Instagram

It goes down in the DM’s, but sometimes it really goes down in the comments. That’s the case right now for notorious rapper 50 Cent who recently shared a private conversation he had with Will Smith to his Instagram feed yesterday. The “Wanksta” rapper shared a screenshot of a brief direct message with Will after he checked in on the rapper. Will and wife Jada Pinkett Smith have made headlines over the last few days after they revealed they had separated and Jada subsequently had a relationship with August Alsina. In the DM with 50, Will told the rapper “f*ck you” after he was upset over a comment he made regarding Jada giving permission to “blow her back out.”

Now that Will and 50’s conversation has made its own headlines, many are slamming the rapper for sharing the conversation on Instagram. The “In da Club” rapper is still confused about why Will is mad at him, but the commenters aren’t.

“50 is such a dog, reaching out to Will to then screenshot and post on insta for clout?! At your big age? Grow up,” one user wrote.

“50 I lost all my respect for you. For u to put your convo out there like that with Will just shows your ignorance. Grow tf up. Idc how much money u have, that dont make you a man,” another added.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“Man, you’re turning into the old a** Uncle who wears flip flops with sandals and a fedora.. you got enough money to not NEED to have media attention, so why you acting like a Kardashian making up drama to stay in the limelight?” a third joked.

Dozens and dozens of commenters mimicked the sentiments shared above, with many calling 50 a clout chaser and slamming him for being a bad friend. Several clown emoji riddled the comment section, as did a bunch of shocked-face emoji. Some did find humor in the situation, though, one of them being fellow rapper Nelly. The “Dilemma” singer said the back and forth between the two men was the best conversation of 2020. Rapper 2 Chainz also hopped in on the fun.

This isn’t the first time 50 has shared private conversations on his timeline, however. Last year, the Power star shared screenshots of a text thread between himself and former friend, Randall Emmett. Randall allegedly owed 50 a million dollars, and the rapper began poking fun at Randall’s fiance, Lala Kent on the platform as well. The conversation gave 50 the now popular nickname “Fofty” after Randall had a typo, one he had no idea was going to go viral.