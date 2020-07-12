Jennifer Lopez Sizzles In A Black Swimsuit While Relaxing In A Doughnut Pool Float

Jennifer was all smiles as she floated around in a pool with a bubble wand in hand.

Jennifer Lopez showed her fans how she was having a fun day on Sunday in her latest Instagram update.

In a video that she uploaded to her account, the 50-year-old “Let’s Get Loud” singer looked like she was having a blast soaking up some sun as she floated around in a pool. JLo was seated in the center of an inflatable pool ring designed to look like a glazed doughnut covered with white icing and multicolored sprinkles.

Jennifer wore a black one-piece bathing suit that featured the Guess brand’s white triangle logo. According to Yahoo! Entertainment, the Hustlers actress was announced as the face of the brand’s Spring 2020 advertising campaign earlier this year. She has also modeled a white version of the swimsuit featured in her sun-drenched video. The garment’s design includes a modest high scoop neck, but its cutaway sides leave a significant amount of skin exposed. It also has an open back, but this detail wasn’t shown in Jennifer’s Instagram upload.

The video began with a still shot of the “Jenny From the Block” singer. She had one of her toned legs raised up high in the air. This pose gave viewers a good look at her muscular calves and flawless sun-kissed skin. Her limbs were also glistening, thanks to the pool water.

The sunlight was extremely bright, but Jennifer was wearing eye protection in the form of a pair of black wayfarer sunglasses. She had her brunette tresses styled in a tight topknot, and her hair was soaking wet.

The huge smile on Jennifer’s face was a clear indication that she was thoroughly enjoying herself. She had a large green bubble wand in one hand and a container of bubble solution in the other. She was shown floating toward someone else in an identical doughnut float as she waved the container around. A still shot captured the singer blowing a few bubbles, and she was filmed trying to move her float by paddling with her hands. The upload also included shots of palm trees and a rainbow lens flare around the sun.

Jennifer captured the mood of her fun “day in the sun” by setting her video to a snippet of the song “Say So” by Doja Cat. The entire production received an enthusiastic response from her Instagram followers.

“Wow, very pretty! I love this style!” read one response to her post.

“You’ve just put a smile on my face,” another fan chimed in.

“Enjoy this summer, you deserve everything!!” said a third admirer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, JLo also looked like she was having a good time in a home video that was filmed during her family’s Fourth of July celebration. Her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, shared footage of the singer rocking a pair of Daisy Dukes during a friendly game of softball.