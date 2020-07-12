Donald Trump Likely To Be Ranked Among ‘Worst Presidents’ By Historians Analyst Says

Donald Trump will likely be ranked as one of the worst presidents ever in the United States by historians, CNN analyst Harry Enten reported. With his latest approval rating as low as 38 percent and averaging 40 percent among all polls, the president faces an uphill battle at changing his polling, especially because of the troubles the United States is having amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Polls from APSA, Siena, and Quinnipiac University have ranked Trump near the bottom of the list as far as U.S. presidents go, and they were all taken before the novel coronavirus created a global health crisis. Now, the U.S. is experiencing surges in COVID-19 cases in states like Florida, which reported 15,299 confirmed cases today — the highest of any single day in any state since the pandemic began CNBC reported. The president is visiting Florida this weekend, and the GOP still plans to hold the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida, next month. The state reported an 11.25 percent positivity rate in its tests.

Enten wrote that President Trump’s legacy would likely hinge on if he wins a second term in November. Should he end up losing to former Vice President Joe Biden, there is a good chance that when Trump is included in history books, he will be written about as a president who was below average at best or even among the most ineffective presidents at worst.

Joshua Roberts / Getty Images

The presidents who consistently tend to rank among the best the U.S. has had include George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. James Buchanan and Andrew Johnson typically rank near the bottom of the list, which stands at 45 currently. Both Buchanan and Johnson are regarded by history as ineffective leaders of the country, and in the average of the APSA and Siena polls, Trump ties with Buchanan as the worst president.

The latest polls show that Trump is trailing Biden in Florida, and the two are locked in a tight race in both Texas and Arizona — states that have also become U.S. hotspots for COVID-19 infections. Residents in Florida, Texas, and Arizona all reported that they do not think that their states are handling the coronavirus pandemic effectively.

Sunday Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams urged Americans to wear a face mask to help slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus. On Saturday, President Trump was photographed for the first time wearing one in the view of the press corps during a visit to Walter Reed. Although the Trump administration has encouraged mask use, the piece of fabric has become politicized during the pandemic.

According to Enten, presidents whose overall rankings improve the most tend to win a second term. However, for President Trump, recent polls and the worsening coronavirus pandemic make a second term for Trump seem like it may not happen.