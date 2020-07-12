Cindy Mello Stuns In White Lacy Bra While Holding A Cat

Model Cindy Mello has shared a hot new photo to her Instagram timeline this Sunday and brought a special friend along for the snapshot. In the new photo, Cindy is posing with a cat who may or may not be hers. In the caption of the photo she joked that she and the mysterious feline were “best buddies,” but the cat doesn’t appear to have been in any of her Instagram photos in the past.

The brown-eyed beauty stole the show though as she posed in a white lacy bra which featured a subtle fringe around the band and the top of the cups. Cindy wore her dark brown hair down in loose waves, a beachy style many women try to master all the time. She appeared to be wearing very minimal makeup, going for the natural look with a pink/nude lip and some rouge on her cheeks. Her slim figure was on full display despite her furry friend blocking most of her torso, but her toned arm stood front and center also getting a lot of attention.

The post actually consisted of two photos which seemed identical at first, but one just featured her throwing her head back while the other was more of a dead-on look into the camera. Needless to say, her 1.1 million followers were not upset about the similar-looking photos as they filled up the comment section with fire-symbol and heart-eyed emoji. Other fans left red and black hearts to show their appreciation for the post.

Many comments left under the photo were written in English, but there were plenty left in Portuguese as well. Cindy hails from Brazil and has a very loyal following from her home country. The photo had well over 25,000 likes within the first hour of its posting, and over 150 comments from her adoring fans.

Despite showing off a good bit of her body in the photo, the model was actually wearing more clothes in this photo that her last post which came just two days ago. In the black and white photo from earlier this week, Cindy went topless as she posed in loose jeans on a large black couch. That photo alone brought in over 44,000 likes and had several hundred comments, which were also flooded with the more complimentary emoji.

Cindy traditionally tags people in her photo but this time around she left names off of the post. While it appears to be a professional modeling photo, she did not specify who took the image or who might have done her hair or makeup.