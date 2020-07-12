Jada Pinkett & Will Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’ Interview Reaches New Facebook Viewing Record

Jada Pinkett Smith’s honest conversation with husband Will about her past romance with August Alsina has officially become the most-watched episode of Red Table Talk.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Jada and Will sat down on her popular Facebook Watch show to address the ongoing rumors about her and August, which began after the singer claimed he and Jada were romantically involved for several years. Jada admitted the affair happened while she and Will were separated.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Friday, July 10 episode set a new record for the most-viewed show on Facebook Watch’s platform within 24 hours. The 12-minute episode supposedly had 15 million views that were reported in less than one day, views that have continued to increase over the past couple of days.

The episode with Will and Jada surpassed a record that was previously held by Jordyn Woods’ Red Table Talk interview back in February 2019. Woods’ episode came just weeks after she was involved in a cheating scandal between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Since she’s close to the Smith family, Woods used the platform to share her side of the story and clear her name. After the episode aired, the show reached 7.6 million views in the span of 24 hours. Red Table Talk was also nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award that same year, making it the first Facebook original program to do so.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

During the episode, Jada explained how the relationship with August came to be. She shared with Will that the two became friends first, and developed a romantic bond after she and Will decided they wanted to separate for a brief time. Jada said the relationship made her feel good because she knew August needed her. At the time, the singer was struggling with multiple mental and physical health issues that the family was helping him through. Will said during the interview that the marriage became so difficult that he didn’t think he and Jada would be on speaking terms again.

“I was done with your a**, but marriages have that, though,” Will shared while laughing. “We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out a way to make yourself happy and I’ll figure out how to make myself happy.”

In addition to raking in record-breaking numbers, the Red Table Talk interview became a popular topic on social media, per Blavity. Many commenters took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter, especially about the way Jada seemingly downplayed the relationship with August and referred to it as an “entanglement.” The word has since been used in several memes and tweets since Friday.