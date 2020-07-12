Lea Michele Deletes Twitter Account After Trolls Attack Her Strained Relationship With Naya Rivera

Lea Michele deleted her Twitter page after coming under attack for her strained relationship with former Glee co-star Naya Rivera, who is missing and presumed dead after an apparent accident on a California lake.

As The Daily Mail reported, Michele took down her social media account after trolls attacked her for Rivera’s past revelation that she and Michele had a difficult working relationship. The 33-year-old Rivera wrote in a 2016 memoir that while she and Michele were not feuding, they had trouble getting along while on the set of the hit Fox show.

“We are both strong willed and competitive – not just with each other but with everyone – and that’s not a good mixture,” Rivera wrote.

The report noted that fans “took to Twitter in droves” on Saturday night to comment about the strained relationship between the two actresses. Many chided Michele for not speaking out about Rivera’s disappearance, as many other Glee stars have done.

Some of Rivera’s fellow co-stars have been particularly active in supporting search efforts. Former Glee star Heather Morris even tweeted a message to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department offering to give whatever help she could in searching for Rivera.

“My name is Heather Morris, I’m Nayas close friend and co-worker, and I’m trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru,” she wrote. “I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and want to help in any way. I have left a message with the department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you.”

Even before deleting her Twitter page, Michele had been under scrutiny after allegations from past co-stars that she created a difficult atmosphere for them on set. Actress Samantha Ware spoke out last month, saying that Michele made her first television gig “a living hell,” per Page Six. As the report noted, fellow Glee stars Matthew Morrison, Kevin McHale, Amber Riley, and Heather Morris also said that Michele was difficult to work with, and co-stars from her work on Fiddler on the Roof on Broadway said that Michele was “entitled.”

As The Daily Mail noted, it seems to be a difficult time for Michele to be facing the stress of attacks from fans and online trolls. Michele and her husband, Zandy Reich, are expecting their first child together in a matter of weeks.