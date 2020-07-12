Rachel Ward Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Plunging White Blazer & Matching Bike Shorts

On Sunday, July 12, British model Rachel Ward shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 606,000 Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 29-year-old posing in front of a salmon-colored wall. According to the post’s geotag the location of the photoshoot was Hale, a village located in the United Kingdon. Rachel flaunted her fantastic figure in an oversized plunging white blazer and matching bike shorts from the clothing company Fashion Nova. The revealing ensemble put her incredible curves and lean legs on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She finished off the look with a unique white purse, coordinating heels, beige hoop earrings, and her sparkling engagement ring.

The blond bombshell styled her luscious locks in loose curls and a deep side part, giving her additional glamour. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. Rachel made her beautiful blue eyes pop with an application of what appears to be warm-toned eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and a few coats of mascara. Her makeup also seemed to have included filled-in eyebrows, subtle contour, highlighter, and nude lipstick.

In the first image, Rachel leaned against the wall, as she tugged on a strand of her hair. The Instagram star tilted her head and gazed directly at the camera, pursing her full lips. The following photo showed her sitting with her legs crossed on a clear chair. She put one of her hands on her waist and the other on her knee.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked her fans to let her know what they had intended on doing this Sunday. Rachel, who has partnered with Fashion Nova, also advertised for the company.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon amassed more than 5,000 likes. Many of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“So beautiful,” wrote a fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Dream outfit. Dream girl,” added a different devotee.

“[T]his is so beautiful,” remarked another follower.

“Love this look,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with a fire emoji.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Rachel engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing risque outfits that leave little to the imagination.