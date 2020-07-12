Cardi B Responds After Being Bashed On Social Media For Using A Racial Slur Toward Sister Hennessy Carolina

Cardi B recently clapped back after many of her social media followers took offense to a comment she made about her sister, Hennessy Carolina.

According to Daily Mail, Cardi posted a composite photo of her and husband Offset on Instagram on Saturday, July 11. The photo, which has since been deleted but was captured in a screenshot by the outlet, blended Cardi and Offset’s faces together. Cardi believed the new image would be similar to how the couple’s daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, will look when she’s older. After several Instagram users liked and commented on the post, one fan said the edited image looked like more of a combination of Offset and Hennessy. Cardi then added her theory on why the photo looks more like her sister than her.

“I think cause Hennessy got ch–ky eyes like Offset and so [does] KK,” Cardi wrote. “It’s the only [thing] I could think off [sic].”

Soon after Cardi made her comment, the remark began to make its way to Twitter. One user grabbed a screenshot of the Instagram comment and showed how shocked they were that she decided to write the slur on her massive platform. The term is considered to be derogatory to people of Asian descent, and her use of it caused an uproar from other commenters as well.

After seeing the backlash, Cardi took to her Twitter account to say she didn’t mean to offend the Asian community with her comment. The 27-year-old shared that she’s used the term for years and didn’t think anything was wrong with it until it was brought to her attention.

“I didn’t know that ch–ky eyes were a slur like wtfff I DONT KNOW F–KIN EVERYTHING!!” Cardi tweeted. “We don’t even use that as [an] insult and I didn’t use it as [an] insult.”

Cardi then proclaimed that she was “sick of the Internet” before deciding to delete the tweet. Although she was criticized for her comment, this isn’t the first time Cardi has said her baby sister looks similar to her daughter. According to Billboard, she shared a side-by-side photo of Kulture and of Hennessy when they were younger. She reflected on how Hennessy looked almost exactly like Kulture when she was around her age.

The comments from Cardi came the same day that she and Offset celebrated Kulture turning 2 years old on Saturday, July 11. They hosted a birthday bash for their baby girl, which included personalized face masks and a large ball pit for Kulture and her friends. Cardi posted a snap from the party on Instagram, which you can see here. In the photo, she and Kulture wore matching Chanel plaid skirt outfits while the family of three posed for the camera.