Denise Richards Claps Back With Hilarious NSFW ‘RHOBH’ Spoof With Shannon Beador

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star takes Kyle Richards' infamous 'ragamuffin' comment to a new level.

Denise Richards shared a hilarious spoof of the iconic Real Housewives of Beverly Hills intro to her Instagram page.

The actress, who is embroiled in a controversial storyline this season on the Bravo reality show, responded to past drama with costar Kyle Richards by posting a funny spoof of the famous RHOBH opener with a cameo by a celebrity friend.

In the short clip, Denise was wearing a floral, off-shoulder dress as she walked across a patio after doing a major hair flip. The Bold and the Beautiful star then stopped and turned around as she declared, “And I am f*cking Denise Richards!”

The shot then turned to Shannon Storms Beador. The Real Housewives of Orange County star was standing in a foyer in front of a grand staircase as she added, “And I’m f*cking Shannon Storms Beador.”

The signature Real Housewives of Beverly Hills theme music played in the background of the NSFW spoof.

Denise added the hashtag #ragamuffin in the caption to the pic, a reference to her RHOBH co-star Kyle’s catty description of the way she sometimes dresses.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan know that after Kyle called her a “ragamuffin,” Denise later said in an interview “I’m, f*cking Denise Richards, Kyle!” when reminiscing about of all of the magazine covers she’s been on over the years.

You can see Denise’s RHOBH clapback below.

In comments to the post, fans reacted to Denise’s not-so-subtle shade of her co-star’s infamous “ragamuffin” comment.

“RAGAMUFFIN WHO?” one fan wrote.

“Lol that actually was one of my more favorite moments this season,” another added.

“Thank you for turning Kyle into more of a joke than she constantly turns herself into,” a third fan wrote.

“This has to be the most iconic thing on the internet,” another wrote of Denise’s spoof.

Other fans thought it was funny that Shannon popped up in the clip out of nowhere.

It does not appear that Kyle has commented to Denise’s post as of yet. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley posted the “raising” hands emoji in the comments to the clip and franchise veteran Camille Grammer Meyer wrote “Stunning!”

After the “ragamuffin” comment made headlines earlier this year, Kyle apologized in a Twitter post, which can be seen here.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran admitted that what she said about Denise was “not nice” and explained that “ragamuffin” was a word her mom used to call her when she was “messy” looking as a child in the 1970s. Kyle admitted that the combination of “margaritas, exhaustion & emotions” at a cast dinner party brought out the worst in her and she acknowledged that Denise is a beautiful woman.