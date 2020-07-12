Eden Levine Shows Some Serious Skin In A Strappy Neon Green Bikini

Eden Levine thrilled her 1.8 million Instagram followers with a scorching-hot new photo this weekend. The model showed some serious skin in a sexy bikini while asking her fans to rate the swimwear.

The Salvadoran hottie showed some serious skin as she rocked a strappy, neon green two-piece from AMI Clubwear. The set included a halter-style top with triangle cups and a plunging neckline that exposed the model’s voluptuous cleavage. It also had a set of thin, stringy straps that fell underneath her chest and connected to a silver ring detail in the middle of her bust, giving the look a bit of an edgy vibe.

The matching bottoms of the set were just as risque, if not more, as it covered up only what was necessary of Eden’s curvaceous lower half. The scanty swimwear boasted a daringly high-cut leg that showcased the model’s sculpted thighs and had a curved waistband that left her flat stomach in full view. Its straps were tied in dainty bows on either side of Eden’s curvy hips, highlighting her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Eden ventured outside to snap a pic in her barely-there bikini. She posed with her hands on her hips underneath the shade of a cluster of trees, which had several strings of lights wrapped around her trunks. Her dark locks were gathered over to one side of her head and spilled over her shoulder in long, voluminous waves.

Eden also wore a full face of makeup in the photo to complement her striking feature. The cosmetics application appeared to include a matte pink lipstick and a dusting of blush and highlighter on her cheekbones. She also looked to have coated her lashes in a thick layer of mascara that made her piercing brown eyes pop.

The racy snap proved to be a major hit with Eden’s fans, with over 8,300 followers hitting the like button in less than 24 hours of the post going live. An additional 219 people flocked to the comments section of the upload to share their opinions on the model’s revealing ensemble and stunning beauty.

“On a scale of 1-10 it’s 100,” one person wrote.

“Perfect 10, like you,” quipped another fan.

“You’re always amazing every time and every day. You look sooo pretty and stunning,” a third follower praised.

“You look hot in green!” added a fourth admirer.

Eden is hardly shy about showing off her phenomenal figure on social media. She recently entertained her followers with another tantalizing snap that saw her flaunting major underboob in a too-short crop top. That look also earned considerable praise, including 7,329 likes and 183 comments.