Search For Naya Rivera Reportedly Extends To Cabins Surrounding Lake Piru

Authorities leading the ongoing search for Glee actress Naya Rivera are expected to extend their search to the cabins surrounding Lake Piru, the last place she was seen.

According to TMZ, the addition of cabins to the search was made because of the large number of theories on social media that Rivera could have made her way to one. However, the authorities do not believe she is actually in a cabin but would like to put the theory to rest.

A member of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department reportedly told the outlet that “they have been seeing a ton of Twitter users imploring cops to search the cabins in the area.”

It is true that many social media users have implored the search team to try looking through the cabins in the hopes that Rivera may have hidden in one or have taken refuge there after getting injured in the lake somehow. Others were shocked that no one had searched the cabins already, as they assumed that would have been one of the first spots checked.

“If Naya is alive (which I believe she is), searching the lake is such a dangerous waste of time. She could be lost and disoriented in the trees or in the cabin. If she had passed then spending a few days searching the land would do no further harm to her. Use time wisely #nayarivera,” wrote one user.

“I really hope the search team at Lake Piru are listening to the people. search the land, search through the green, search the cabin. find naya rivera,” another person tweeted.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

While officials remain resolute in their belief that Rivera is somewhere in the water, they have instructed searchers to take a walk around the cabins. They will knock on doors and ask inhabitants if anyone has seen anything that might lead them to her.

Deputies have been told that if no one is present inside the cabin, they should look inside the windows to see if anything is there.

Rivera went missing on Wednesday after taking a pontoon boat out onto the lake with her 4-year-old son Josey Dorsey. Hours later, the boat was found with the child sleeping inside. He claimed his mother had gone for a swim and not returned.

The search is ongoing, although due to poor visibility underwater, divers are reportedly relying on sonar to help them look.

Earlier today, The Inquisitr reported that Rivera’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, was spotted wading into the lake with some of her family members and appeared emotionally distressed.