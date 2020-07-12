Rachel Cook Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Plunging Slip Dress

On Sunday, July 12, American model Rachel Cook shared a series of stunning snaps with her 2.7 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 25-year-old posing outside next to green foliage and stairs that led to what appears to be a tropical bungalow. She sizzled in a blue floral slip dress adorned with purple lace trim. The revealing garment showcased her incredible curves, slender waist, and lean legs. She kept the sultry look simple and accessorized with only a pair of gold hoop earrings.

For the photoshoot, Rachel wore a shoulder-length blond wig and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a minimal amount of makeup. The subtle cosmetic application seemed to have included filled-in eyebrows, brown eyeshadow, a few coats of mascara, and nude lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the first image, the Instagram star leaned forward and placed both of her hands on her thighs. She tilted her head and gazed directly at the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips. She altered her position for the following photo by turning her body slightly and standing with her shoulders back.

In the caption, Rachel tagged Papaya Playa Project, a hotel located in Tulum, Mexico, insinuating that is where the pictures with taken.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 50,000 likes. Many of her followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Wow you’re incredibly beautiful,” wrote a fan, adding a string of red heart and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“That’s a sweet look for you. My fav so far,” added a different devotee.

“I love the blonde on you. Looks so pretty,” remarked another admirer.

“You are quite possibly the most beautiful woman in the world. Including all the other planets, that is!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Rachel has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she uploaded a picture and a video in which she wore a skimpy pink swimsuit. That post has been liked over 175,000 times since it was shared.