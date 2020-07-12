Katelyn Jae, RaeLynn, & Lindsay Ell Rock Daisy Dukes And Rhinestone Fringe

The women wore jackets similar to one that Gwen Stefani sported during a performance with Blake Shelton.

Katelyn Jae, the wife of country music star Kane Brown, showed off her dazzling cowgirl style in a photo that she shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Saturday. She and her close friends, singers RaeLynn and Lindsay Ell, were all pictured rocking Daisy Dukes and denim jackets with glittering fringe.

The group was also joined by Summer Duncan, who is engaged to “Heartache Medication” singer Jon Pardi. The man who posed in the middle of the group was designer Daniel Musto, co-founder of the country western clothing brand Daniel Diamond. The four women surrounding him all wore jackets from his label.

RaeLynn’s over-sized piece had a vintage look. It was constructed out of acid-wash denim, and it had black rhinestone fringe on the arms. She teamed her jacket with a pair of denim cutoffs that were so short that they almost weren’t visible. The “God Made Girls” singer wore her long blond hair down with a side part.

Katelyn stood behind RaeLynn. Her top boasted a similar wash, but it wasn’t quite as baggy. The rhinestones on her fringe were the classic silver variety. She completed her outfit with a pair of black Daisy Dukes. Her accessories included a pair of large silver hoop earrings and black sunglasses with square frames. The shades were pushed up on top of her head. Katelyn wore her dark blond locks pulled up in a topknot.

Lindsay’s jacket was a vivid purple hue, and it had glittering gold fringe dripping from its arms. The “Criminal” songstress also rocked a pair of faded Daisy Dukes. She wore her blond hair down with a center part, and her dark sunglasses were pushed back far on her head.

Summer’s outfit consisted of frayed denim cutoffs and another acid-wash piece with silver fringe. She wore her platinum blond tresses pulled back in a low messy bun.

According to Daniel Diamond’s Instagram page, fashion icon Gwen Stefani rocked a custom jacket from the label back in March when she performed with boyfriend Blake Shelton at The Forum. The brand seems to be gaining popularity, and Katelyn’s Instagram followers couldn’t stop gushing over the pieces that she and her pals were pictured modeling.

“You young ladies look so cute! Love the jackets! ” read one response to her photo.

“I want a jacket like this!!” a second fan remarked.

“I want me one SOOOO bad!!!” a third admirer wrote.

This isn’t the first time Katelyn, RaeLynn, and Lindsay have showed off their stunning summer style on social media. The trio was pictured posing in patriotic bathing suits in a Fourth of July photo that Katelyn shared on Instagram last weekend.