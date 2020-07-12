Kim Kardashian Supports Kanye West’s Presidential Bid & Thinks He’s A ‘Creative Genius,’ Source Claims

Kim Kardashian reportedly thinks her husband Kanye West is “one of the smartest men in the world” and a “creative genius.” A source exclusively told Hollywood Life that the social media sensation is very supportive of West running for president.

“She will continue to support him no matter what he ever does or says. She is never one to stray and will always stand by his side. She’s letting him do all of the talking and will just be there to support him whatever he needs,” they claimed.

West first announced his presidential plans on July 4, causing a social media frenzy as people chimed in to say whether or not they thought that was a good idea. Some celebrities have criticized the rapper’s plans, while others have voiced their support.

However, despite the insider stating that Kardashian is all-in on her husband’s potential candidacy, she is also supposedly “a little stressed” by his recent decision. This is in line with a recent report from The Inquisitr that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is worried about her husband’s “unpredictable” behavior amid an alleged bipolar episode.

Hollywood Life noted that the mother-of-four “appeared tense” recently while filming an episode of her hit reality show alongside close friend Malika Haqq.

That said, she is reportedly doing her best to “understand” his actions.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

On social media, many of the KKW Beauty founder’s fans have voiced their concern about her during this “chaotic time.”

The majority seemed to feel that she would be better off if she divorced West, rather than tolerating some of his divisive political opinions, many of which were recently revealed in a lengthy Forbes interview.

As for how the 39-year-old feels about potentially becoming the First Lady, the Hollywood Life insider said she “knows” that won’t really happen and “deep down” she isn’t “taking this seriously.”

“It’s just stressful because it’s getting so much attention and she knows it’s not really going anywhere.”

Despite the bombshell news, Kardashian has not gotten overly involved in the spectacle on her social media accounts. She reportedly feels that her husband is “misunderstood” and actually “has the biggest heart.”

She has been spending time in Wyoming lately, where the family owns a ranch. The family recently visited their Jackson Hole Ranch to celebrate North West’s 7th birthday party. Kardashian shared multiple images from the event on her social media last month.

The source said she likes to go there with him “whenever she can” as “they’re both quite happy there.”