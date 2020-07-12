NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Trade Maxi Kleber, Tim Hardaway, Jalen Brunson & Three Draft Picks For Rudy Gobert

With the impressive performance of the young superstar duo of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, it’s no longer surprising that the Dallas Mavericks succeeded to surpass the expectations from them in the 2019-20 NBA season. However, as of now, the Mavericks are still not viewed on the same level as other powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Milwaukee Bucks. In order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title, the Mavericks should strongly consider adding another superstar to their roster in the 2020 NBA offseason.

One of the NBA superstars who is being frequently linked to the Mavericks is All-Star center Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz. According to Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report, the Mavericks could acquire Gobert this fall by offering a trade package that includes Maxi Kleber, Tim Hardaway Jr., Jalen Brunson, a 2020 first-round pick, a 2025 first-round pick, and a 2020 second-round pick to the Jazz.

Some people may think that the Mavericks would be giving up too much for a player of Gobert’s caliber, but Bailey believes that pairing the All-Star center with Doncic and Porzingis in Dallas would help the Mavericks get over the top in the 2020-21 NBA season.

“For Dallas, Gobert’s presence would limit Porzingis’ minutes as a stretch 5, but he would be the best version of the center archetype Rick Carlisle has deployed for years. From Tyson Chandler to Brandan Wright to Dwight Powell, Carlisle has long shown a knack for getting the most out of rim-rollers. Gobert is bigger, more efficient and a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate. With the floor spread around a Luka-Gobert pick-and-roll, the All-Star big man would convert loads of lobs. And his presence would instantly raise the defense’s ceiling.”

Chris Graythen / Getty Images

The potential arrival of Gobert would tremendously improve the Mavericks’ performance on both ends of the floor and would enable them to create their own “Big Three” with Doncic and Porzingis next season. Though he’s yet to unlock his ability to space the floor, Gobert is a very reliable scoring option under the basket, an incredible rebounder, and a quality rim protector.

This season, the 28-year-old French big man is averaging 15.1 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks on 69.8 percent shooting from the field, per ESPN. If Gobert meshes well with Doncic and Porzingis in Dallas, the Mavericks would have a realistic chance of beating title favorites like the Clippers, Lakers, and the Bucks in a best-of-seven series.