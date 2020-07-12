Bella Araujo Shows Off Killer Curves And Cleavage In Revealing Skintight Dress

Internet sensation Bella Araujo sent temperatures soaring on social media with a sexy new update of herself on Sunday, July 12. The Brazilian bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the snapshot with her 2.6 million followers, and it quickly became a hit.

The 29-year-old glowed in the image as she photographed herself with her cellphone in the mirror. Bella looked to be inside of a walk-in closet, or a retail store, as racks of clothing were visible in the shot behind her. She took center stage as she stood directly in front of the mirror, posing with her hips propped out. She further exuded a happy vibe as she smiled widely and directed her gaze straight into her phone’s screen.

Her long blond locks, which featured dark roots and an ombre dye-job, were parted to the right and styled in curls that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Bella also looked to be rocking a full makeup application for the image — a move that added a great deal of glamour to her appearance. The makeup seemingly included foundation, blush, eyeshadow, eyeliner, bronzer, mascara, and a pink lipstick.

Still, it was Bella’s curvaceous figure that clearly stood out most, as she flaunted her physique in a revealing dress.

The purple garment was sleeveless and did not leave much to the imagination as it was skintight on the model, particularly showcasing her tiny waist, bodacious derriere, and curvy hips. The dress, which looked to be made out a shiny material, also featured a plunging neckline that went all the down to her midriff, revealing an ample amount of cleavage. Further on display was the model’s toned legs and thighs.

She finished the look off with transparent heels.

She revealed in the post’s geotag that she was in Brasil Amazonas.

In the caption, she stated her dress was designed by Balada.

The eye-catching image was met with instant support and approval from fans, garnering more than 8,000 likes in just 30 minutes after going live. More than 150 users also took to the comments section to compliment the model on her curves, beauty, and dress.

“You’re gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“Beautiful,” added a second fan.

“Sexy dress,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Very attractive,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

Bella has posted a number of stunning looks to social media this past week. On July 7, she again wowed after she rocked yet another revealing dress that showed off her curves, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 34,000 likes since going live.