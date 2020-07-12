Gabrielle Caunesil Pozzoli Shows Off Flawless Figure In Neon Green Bikini

Internet sensation Gabrielle Caunesil Pozzoli captured hearts on social media after she shared a new snapshot of her bikini-clad self on Sunday, July 12. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the content with her 1 million followers, and it quickly caught the attention of thousands.

The 27-year-old fashion model was photographed outdoors, likely in a hotel, as the luxurious property filled up the background behind her. Gabrielle took center stage as she situated herself directly in front of the camera, while posing on a daybed with her dog. She further exuded happy vibes as she smiled widely, however, she added a touch of sexiness by propping her hips and backside out.

Her long brunette locks were parted in the middle and looked to be dripping wet with water as they fell around her shoulders — indicating the model had gone for a dip.

Gabrielle also appeared to be wearing a bit of makeup in the image — a move that added just a touch of glamour to her poolside appearance. The application seemed to include sculpted eyebrows, blush, bronzer, and a nude lipstick.

Still, it was her enviable and flawless figure that stole the show in the snapshot, as she flaunted her body with a revealing bikini.

Gabrielle’s bathing suit top was neon-green and featured a bandeau-styled body. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it was tight on the model, highlighting her assets. The swimsuit top also featured a large cut-out in the front that drew eyes towards her cleavage.

The model teamed the top with a matching pair of bikini bottoms. The briefs also did not conceal much of her figure as they were designed with a high-rise, skimpy cut that especially showed off her curvaceous hips and pert derriere.

She finished the look off with a number of accessories, including sunglasses, necklaces, and an assortment of rings.

The model revealed in the post’s geotag that she was photographed in Lou Pinet, a hotel in the French Riviera.

In the caption, she wished her fans a happy Sunday.

The post was met with a great deal of enthusiasm and support from fans, garnering more than 18,000 likes in just two hours after going live. Additionally, more than 100 followers took to the comments section to compliment the model on her figure, good looks, and bikini.

“How beautiful,” one social media user wrote.

“Killing it girl,” added a second fan.

“Happy Sunday,” a third admirer asserted.

Gabrielle is no stranger to posting her body on Instagram. Earlier in June, she wowed fans after sporting yet another revealing bikini that showed off her enviable figure, per The Inquisitr. That post amassed more than 43,000 likes.