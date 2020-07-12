NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Could Trade Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley, And Draft Pick For Aaron Gordon

The Los Angeles Clippers may be currently considered as the No. 1 favorite to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the 2019-20 NBA season, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they would no longer seek roster upgrade in the 2020 NBA offseason. In the past months, the Clippers have already been linked to several players who are expected to be available on the trade market this fall. One of the potential trade targets for the Clippers is Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic.

According to Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report, the Clippers could send a trade package that includes Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley, and a 2022 second-round pick to the Magic in exchange for Gordon. The proposed trade deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine. The suggested trade would definitely earn some violent reactions from Clippers’ fans.

Sacrificing two important members of their rotation for a player who’s playing inconsistently this season is definitely not a wise move for a title favorite like the Clippers. However, Bailey believes that trading for Gordon makes a lot of sense for the Clippers, especially if they want to become a more competitive team next season. Bailey thinks that the Clippers could become more “switchable” once Gordon starts playing alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in Los Angeles.

“For the Clippers, this wouldn’t be an easy deal to make. Williams has been the lifeblood of the second unit since his arrival. Beverley may be that for the entire team. But, while Gordon is in the midst of a down year statistically, his length and athleticism in lineups that include Kawhi Leonard and Paul George would make an already scary defense Hitchcockian. Imagine the switchability of those three all over the floor. Each is capable of taking on the opposition’s No. 1 option, meaning the two who aren’t are free to terrorize lesser scoring threats.”

If the trade becomes a reality, it would not only be beneficial for the Clippers, but also for the Magic. In exchange for Gordon, the Magic would be acquiring a prolific scorer in Williams and a veteran point guard who can guard multiple positions in Beverley. Though they are already in their 30s, Williams and Beverley remain reliable contributors on both ends of the floor.

Adding them to the Magic’s rotation would undeniably boost their offensive and defensive efficiency that currently rank 22nd and 9th in the league, respectively, according to ESPN. Aside from acquiring two established veterans, the potential deal would also help the Magic address the logjam in their frontcourt which could aid in the development of Jonathan Isaac into a legitimate superstar in the NBA.