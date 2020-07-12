Katelyn Runck Shows Off Insane Curves In Burnt Orange Bikini

American fitness model Katelyn Runck sent fans into frenzy around the world on social media after she posted some new eye-caching content of herself on Sunday, July 12. The bombshell took to Instagram to share the update with her 2.1 million followers, and it quickly grew in popularity.

The internet sensation, who is from North Dakota, was photographed and recorded outdoors for the three-slide series, while on the beach as the ocean filled the background behind her. Katelyn took center stage, standing directly in front of the camera and switching between a number of sexy poses as she soaked up the sun’s rays. She emitted a sexy vibe in the first slide as she pouted and averted the camera’s lens, however in the second snapshot, she smiled widely and directed her gaze straight into the camera’s lens.

Her long brunette hair did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in natural-looking waves. In the first image, however, the model could be seen pulling her locks back with her hands.

Per usual, Katelyn also appeared to be rocking a glamorous makeup application for the slideshow — a move that added some glam to her beachside appearance. The look seemingly included foundation, lipstick, bronzer, highlighter, eyeliner, eyeshadow, and a bit of blush.

Still, it was her killer curves that stood out the most in the post, as she easily showed them off with a revealing bathing suit.

The model opted for a burnt orange bikini bra that featured two straps that tied around her neck and back. The swimsuit garment barely left anything to the imagination as it tightly hugged her chest, highlighting her busty assets. The top’s tiny triangular cups also revealed a great deal of cleavage and a bit of sideboob.

She teamed the top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms that also did not provide much coverage as they were designed with a low-rise, skimpy cut, especially in the back, showing off her curvy hips and pert derriere. Also on display was the model’s chiseled core.

Katelyn did not reveal her location to her fans.

Meanwhile, in the caption, she asked her fans if they wanted to be a “beach bum” with her.

The series was met with enthusiasm and approval from plenty of fans, amassing more than 14,000 likes within the first two hours after going live. An additional 709 followers also praised her about her physique, looks, and outfit in the comments section.

“Gorgeous,” one person stated.

“Flawless beauty,” a second admirer chimed in.

Katelyn has posted many sizzling snapshots of herself to social media, especially this past week. Just yesterday she wowed fans one more after she rocked a skintight workout ensemble that showcased her curvy figure, per The Inquisitr.