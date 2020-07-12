Emotional Ryan Dorsey Spotted At Lake Piru Following Naya Rivera Tragedy

The 'Glee' star's ex-husband appeared distraught as he waded into the lake with members of the Rivera family.

Naya Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey was photographed in the water of Lake Piru during an emotional visit to the spot where the actress was last seen, before she went missing last week.

On Saturday, Dorsey — who divorced Rivera in 2018 after four years of marriage — waded into the water and was later photographed sitting by the side of the lake by himself as authorities continued their search for his ex-wife’s body, according to photos published by The Sun.

In an emotional moment, Dorsey and Rivera’s dad, George, were photographed entering the body of water fully-clothed. One photo showed the actor and his former father-in-law embracing before getting into the water with other family members in tribute to the missing star. Rivera’s mom, Yolanda, dropped to her knees at the site, while Dorsey was photographed in tears as he gathered with the grieving family, which also included Rivera’s brother Mychal.

The sad reunion of Dorsey and his ex-wife’s family comes after footage of the underwater hunt for Rivera was released as the search for the actress continues, five days after she was first reported missing. The Glee star, 33, is presumed dead after her 4-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey was found alone on a boat that she rented for a day at the Ventura County, California lake, which is located about 56 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

Dorsey has not made an official statement about his ex-wife’s disappearance, but an insider told People that all of Rivera’s loved ones are in “disbelief” over what appears to be a freak accident that took place during the day trip with her son.

Dorsey and Rivera’s family are receiving a lot of support from the actress’s fans and famous friends during this uncertain time. The photos of Rivera’s family were taken hours before the young mom’s former Glee co-star, Heather Morris, posted a tweet to the Ventura County Sherriff’s office in which she offered to travel to the lake to help with a search mission with a separate group of friends.

“My name is Heather Morris,” the Glee alum wrote in the tweet, which can be seen see here.”I’m Naya’s close friend and co-worker, and I’m trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru. I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and want to help in any way. I have left a message with the Department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you.”