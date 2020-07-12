Genesis Lopez Goes Topless In Sizzling New Bikini Post

American model Genesis Lopez once again left fans stunned on social media after she posted a sexy new snapshot of herself in a revealing ensemble on Sunday, July 12. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the content with her 4.8 million followers, and it instantly became a smash.

The 26-year-old model was photographed outdoors, on a lush property, as a number of trees and plants filled up the background behind her. Genesis took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera, posing with one leg in front of the other, her hips propped out, and her left hand leaning up against a tree trunk. She emitted a sexy-yet-unbothered vibe as she pouted yet averted the camera’s lens and stared into the distance in front of her.

Her long brunette hair looked to be styled straight and was tucked behind her ears as it cascaded down her back.

She also looked to be rocking a full face of makeup for the snapshot — a move that both emphasized her features and glammed up her look. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, sculpted eyebrows, eyeshadow, lipgloss, bronzer, eyeliner, and mascara.

Still, despite her good looks, it was her killer curves that easily stole the show in the image, as she flaunted them with a very a skimpy bathing suit.

The beige bikini bottom barely left anything to the imagination as it featured a classic Brazilian-style thong cut. The bottoms particularly helped to display her bodacious derrière and curvy hips. Furthermore, the briefs’ high-waisted side-straps drew eyes toward her flat and toned core.

Genesis further added a great deal of sexiness to the already revealing look by going topless. She instead opted to cover her chest with just a large green leaf. Despite her efforts to cover her famous assets, though, she still exposed a great deal of cleavage and sideboob.

She did not indicate where she was photographed for the sizzling snapshot. Meanwhile, in the caption, the beauty wished her followers a happy Sunday, before asking them how their weekend was.

The new update was met with a great deal of approval and support from fans, garnering more than 19,000 likes since going live an hour ago. Additionally, over 200 followers headed to the comments section to compliment the model on her beauty, body, and bathing-suit, or lack therefore.

“This is an amazing picture,” one user wrote.

“Wow stunning,” added a second fan.

“One with nature,” a third follower proclaimed.

“Absolutely beautiful,” chimed in a fourth individual.

Genesis has taken to social media to post a number of sexy photos this past week. On July 9, she dazzled her fans after she rocked a skimpy, pink, thong bikini that again showed off her famous curves, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 132,000 likes so far.