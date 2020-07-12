Brit Manuela Looks Stunning And Sun-Kissed By The Pool In A Revealing Red String Bikini

Brit Manuela returned to her Instagram page on Sunday morning with a hot new post that has her fans talking.

The upload kicked off with a steamy photo taken as the model enjoyed a day by the pool. She appeared to have been standing with her feet in the water, already soaking wet from a dip prior to the image being snapped. Cradled between her arm and hip was a clear plastic case of Brit’s favorite Bali Body tanning oils — an essential for the 26-year-old as she spent a day under the sun. The post also included a short video clip of the fitness trainer strutting through the shallow water toward the camera.

Brit appeared to have already put the tanning products to use, as her skin boasted a flawless, allover glow. She showed off her sun-kissed physique by slipping into a revealing red bikini, one that also gave her audience a good look at her dangerous curves. The swimwear included a classic triangle-style top with ruched cups and a plunging neckline that put her voluptuous assets well on display. It also had thin stringy straps that showcased the star’s toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms of the set covered up only what was necessary of Brit’s sculpted lower half. It boasted a high-cut and seemingly cheeky design that left her curvy hips and toned thighs completely exposed. The piece had a unique, double-waistband as well that was tied high-up on the model’s hips in dainty bows, drawing attention to her trim waist, taut tummy, and abs.

Brit added a pendant necklace to her pool day look, as well as a pair of hoop earrings for just a hint of bling. Her brunette locks were damp and slicked back to her head, and she appeared to be going makeup-free, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

The multi-slide update quickly proved to be a hit with Brit’s fans, who have awarded the post over 27,000 likes and 639 comments after just two hours of going live.

“Okay hi you’re so beautiful omg,” one person wrote.

“Obsessed w you,” quipped another fan.

“Body and tan goals,” a third follower remarked.

“Looking amazing goddess,” praised a fourth admirer.

Brit seems to be spending a lot of time by the pool these days. Earlier this week, the model shared another series of snaps that captured her lounging by the water and letting it all hang out in an impossibly tiny bandeau bikini. Fans fawned over that look as well, awarding the post more than 41,000 likes and 1,130 comments to date.