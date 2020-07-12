Tahlia Skaines Heats Up Instagram In A Skimpy Pink Bralette & Matching Panties

Tahlia Skaines brought the heat to her Instagram page on Sunday with a steamy new snap that has proved hard to ignore.

The Aussie model posed in the living room of her house in the shot, which was furnished with a large white couch covered in plush cushions and blankets. She leaned up against the back of the sofa with her hips popped slightly out to the side to emphasize her killer curves. Her head was cocked slightly to the side and she pursed her lips in a flirtatious manner while throwing up a peace sign to the camera.

Tahlia said “peace out” to her 536,000 followers in the caption of the upload. However, she didn’t exactly appear to be going out anywhere, as she was wearing nothing more than a skimpy set of lingerie from Oh Polly that perfectly suited her killer figure. The set included a pink bralette with a daringly low scoop neckline that flashed her bronzed decolletage and ample cleavage. It also had a thick band that wrapped tightly around her rib cage to highlight her slender frame.

Tahlia also sported a pair of matching panties in the sizzling snap. The undergarment boasted a high-cut leg that showcased the blond bombshell’s curvy hips and sculpted thighs. The piece featured a high-rise waistband as well that sat right at her navel, drawing attention to her trim waist, flat tummy, and abs.

The model accessorized her racy ensemble with a stack of bracelets and a gold chain necklace, as well as a few rings around her perfectly manicured fingers. She wore her platinum tresses down in loose waves that were parted in the middle. Her locks fell to perfectly frame her face, which was done up with a full application of makeup that made her striking features pop. The cosmetics appeared to include a light pink lipstick, blush, and mascara.

Fans went wild for the lingerie-clad update, awarding it nearly 10,000 likes after five hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower Tahlia in compliments for her latest skin-baring display.

“Stunning as always,” one person wrote.

“You are goals,” declared another fan.

“Pretty in pink,” a third follower remarked.

“Perfection,” added a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Tahlia has gone scantily-clad on her Instagram page. Another photo shared to her page last week saw her lounging in bed and flaunting her assets in a semi-sheer red bra and matching thong. That look proved to be another major hit, amassing over 17,000 likes and 253 comments to date.