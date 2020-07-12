Chris Jones’ Contract Extension Talks Have Reportedly Begun With The Chiefs

Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly discussing the terms of a contract extension for the first time since March. Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk cited Jeremy Fowler of ESPN as reporting on Saturday that talks had officially begun again.

Fowler said the team had been looking to get a deal with quarterback Patrick Mahomes before talking hard numbers with Jones. The Chiefs did finally get that deal with their QB1 done last week, allowing them to focus on the defensive star.

Fowler added the team isn’t just entering talks to look like they tried. They legitimately would like to get an extension with Jones. He’s considered a top three player at his position in the NFL. The issue is that an expected home town discount hasn’t materialized.

Fowler said Jones could cost well over $20 million per year. With minimal salary cap space, it’s reportedly hard for analysts to predict where these talks could go. If he isn’t signed to an extension he would play the 2020 season under a one year contract that would pay him just over $16 million.

Franchise tag updates on Dak Prescott (Cowboys aren’t worried), Chris Jones (progress?) and A.J. Green (Bengals not overly optimistic) pic.twitter.com/7FHXVmo1S6 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 11, 2020

Smith pointed out the added degree of difficulty is that Jones has threatened to hold out if an extension agreement isn’t formulated. 2020 could be the second straight year the defensive lineman has played under the franchise tag. He also threatened to hold out in 2019 if he didn’t get a longer contract but, in the end, he reported to fall camp and played out the season. He’s reportedly said he wouldn’t do that again.

Adding to the speculation that he’s serious about sitting out this season is the fact that he’s said he’s talked to New York Jets’ running back Le’Veon Bell. Bell held out for the entire 2018 season after being franchise-tagged by the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 2019 he signed with the Jets.

After reports that Jones and the Chiefs were talking, he issued a couple of posts on Twitter that had some fans wondering if he wasn’t hinting things were going well at the outset.

Vibes are unmatched. — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) July 12, 2020

About three hours after he posted about his vibes, he issued a simple message that was taken by many as a positive sign.

God thank you ???????? — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) July 12, 2020

Even if Jones’ posts are hitting that he believes the reported new contract talks are going well, the two sides are under a strict deadline. If an extension agreement can’t be reached by July 15, Jones will have to play the 2020 season under the terms of his franchise tag.