Sex Workers In Germany Demand That Brothels Be Allowed To Reopen

Sex workers in Germany staged a demonstration in Hamburg’s Red Light District Saturday night, demanding that their businesses be allowed to reopen, Deutsche Welle reported.

Prostitution is legal in Germany, according to Business Insider, and indeed, the industry may be worth as much $16 billion in that country alone. However, the sex-work industry, like so many other industries across the world, has come to a screeching halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Europe is gradually reopening its economy little by little, with bars, restaurants, and other businesses allowed to welcome customers once again. However, legal brothels remain closed.

In Hamburg’s Red Light District, about 400 prostitutes and brothel operators staged a demonstration, demanding that their industry be allowed to reopen as well.

“The oldest profession needs your help,” read a sign held by one woman.

“A piece of Hamburg is dying, help save our Kiez [neighborhood],” read another.

Elsewhere, a woman played the violin.

The Association of Sex Workers, an advocacy group for the workers in the industry, said that since the coronavirus pandemic, several workers have been forced to ply their trade working the streets, as opposed to the regulated brothels. Streetwalking, in comparison to working in legal brothels, is illegal, un-hygenic, and exposes the workers to danger.

Morris MacMatzen / Getty Images

Spokesperson Johanna Weber noted that other European countries are reopening their sex industries, and that coronavirus cases aren’t surging there.

“In Switzerland, prostitution has been permitted again for four weeks now and there have been no corona cases in connection with brothel visits there since then,” said Weber.

Strictly speaking, COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, isn’t a sexually transmitted disease, inasmuch as it’s not believed to be transmitted via semen or vaginal fluids, in the way that other STDs are, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. However, it’s impossible to carry out a sex act while maintaining a social distance of six feet, the amount of space health officials encourage people to keep from one another in order to slow the spread of the virus.

Weber, however, says that sex work can be carried out in such a way that takes precautions against the spread of the virus.

“Prostitution does not carry a greater risk of infection than other close-to-body services, like massages, cosmetics or even dancing or contact sports. Hygiene is part of the business in prostitution,” she said.

In the U.S., in Nevada — the one U.S. state in which prostitution is legal — brothels remain closed, according to KOLO-TV.