Alexis Skyy Sizzles In A Black-And-White Bikini For Her 26th Birthday Celebration

Alexis Skyy celebrated her 26th birthday in style, and she shared a few sizzling photos from the event with her 4.2 million Instagram followers on Saturday. For her gathering, the Love & Hip-Hop star wore a sexy bikini that showcased her curvaceous figure.

Her bikini bra was built with a halter strap and triangular-shaped cups with nothing but string connecting them. Alexis managed to give her devoted fan base an eyeful of her ample breasts and cleavage. The bottoms of her swimsuit were equally scandalous, settling a few inches below her navel and cinching at her sides, accentuating her thick, tattoo-clad thighs.

The reality star did not indicate where her swimsuit was from, but the pattern looked similar to cross-stitching in shades of black and white. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of fancy-looking sunglasses and a gold necklace. She also opted to wear a swimsuit cover in the form of a breathtaking floor-length white gown, which she left open so her fans could get a look at her incredible body.

As a final touch, Alexis wore a pair of black sandals with jeweled details. It also appeared that she might have recently painted her fingernails in pale pink and her toenails in pastel blue.

For her double-photo update, the television personality posed in front of a wall composed of white, black, and golden balloons. In the first snap, she stood with her legs crossed and a hand on her hip, while looking at something out of frame. She faced the camera head-on for the second pic and left both hands by her sides as she parted her lips and struck a fierce pose.

Her fans could not get enough of her update, and it did not take long for her post to garner more than 2,000 comments and over 177,000 likes.

“Happy birthday to thee Baddest,” wrote one fan alongside several flame and heart-eyes emoji.

“26 wtf with a body like that girl u don’t look 26 sheesh good for you,” chimed in another admirer.

“Yesss the hell it does, u fine bae…” said a third devotee.

An hour after sharing her photographs, Alexis updated her Instagram page with a follow-up video showing her walking through the party room to display the gorgeous decor. The camera followed her across a room with a dining table and tons of birthday decorations until she exited through a glass door onto a balcony. There, she swirled around and pursed her lips in a flirty gesture.