WWE News: Legendary Superstar Recalls Real-Life Fight Between Superstars And Fans Following Autograph Signing

As documented by Sportskeeda, Chris Jericho talked about getting into a fight with fans, skinheads and MMA fighters while WWE was touring the UK several years ago.

According to “Y2J,” he and some other WWE talents got into the scrap because a fan took issue with Triple H. However, while his actions caused a fan to start trouble, Triple H had nothing to do with the fight itself.

“I think Triple H was supposed to sign an autograph for somebody and he didn’t. He got in the elevator and split. And this guy got really mad and started a fight with one of the guys. And we were in the middle of a long tour. You do not mess with the boys.”

Jericho went on to say that the subsequent brawl between the wrestlers, skinheads and MMA fighters got messy. He also stated that the WWE superstars won the fight in the end, which he seemed proud of considering that there were some legitimate combat sports fighters there.

Jericho did reveal that Viscera — who was a super heavyweight — was one of the superstars involved in the scrap, and he had no issue dominating his opponent. This led to Jericho going around trying to steal clothes from the angry mob.

“He’s just sitting on a guy and I was going around just like, how many shirts can I rip off? I’m going to rip off your shirt.”

Jericho also recalled how Chris Benoit had someone locked in his Crossface finishing maneuver during the fight. He also said that Benoit was laughing the entire time that he had the fan locked in the submission hold. Jericho’s story suggested that Benoit was enjoying himself at the time.

The fight ended when the police arrived and broke it up. They told the wrestlers that they’d take care of the rest. Jericho admitted that he had a lot of fun during the altercation, and his memories of the occasion are fond ones.

It isn’t uncommon for WWE superstars to fight fans. Samoa Joe recently recounted a story which detailed how he tried to beat up a fan who tried to steal from him during a poker game. The situation was broken up before Joe threw any punches.

While the Q&A session of the podcast saw Jericho share some of his favorite stories of his former colleagues, he did criticize others. As The Inquisitr reported earlier, he opened up about which superstars were unsafe workers in the ring.