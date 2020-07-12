Cyn Santana Looks Cute & Cozy In Purple Tye-Die Outfit

On Saturday, Love & Hip-Hop: New York star Cyn Santana shared a cozy double-photo update with her 3.8 million Instagram followers. The reality star posed while standing on a bridge overlooking a harbor with a city skyline in the background.

She wore a cropped long-sleeve purple tye-die sweater and matching shorts. She accessorized her look with a pair of purple aviator sunglasses and a fanny pack around her middle. Around her neck, she added a simple cross pendant necklace.

In the first pic, Cyn placed one hand on the railing behind her while tucking her hair behind her ear. She made a kissy face at the camera and cocked her hip to the side while bending her knee to create a flirty vibe. Her toned midriff was visible thanks to her top riding up.

Cyn changed up her pose for the second snap, which was more playful than the first. She stretched both arms out behind her to clasp the railing and popped her booty to the side while sticking out her tongue and leaning her head to the right. Her toned legs and stomach were on display, and her white tennis shoes looked especially vibrant contrasted against her dark skin.

The stunner left her long wavy hair loose, allowing it to flow freely down her front. It appeared she might have been wearing a light layer of makeup, mainly playing up her lips with a pink shade of lipstick.

Her geotag did not indicate her location, but it appeared to be in a city since a row of skyscrapers spotted the horizon. The water beyond the bridge looked pristine and bright blue, with a few trees and boats visible in the distance.

According to her caption, her comfortable-looking outfit was from online clothing retailer Fashion Nova.

Cyn’s fans flocked to her post to show their appreciation. Many of them left comments, and within less than a day, her post had garnered over 300 and more than 55,900 likes.

Aside from her regular fans, several of Cyn’s famous colleagues also liked and commented on her picture, including Jessie Woo, Folasade Adeoso, Chef Kelvin Fernandez, and Jonathan Fernandez.

“F an entanglement, lock me up in a KNOT wit Cyn on Gawd,” joked one admirer.

“SWEA to god when I’m rich you gone be my wife,” added another.

A few months ago, The Inquisitr reported that the television personality had offered to be someone’s “quarantine bae” in an adorable Instagram update that showed her wearing pink from head-to-toe.