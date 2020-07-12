Janet Jackson Treats Followers To Throwback Photo With Lil’ Kim In Honor Of Her Birthday: ‘Luv U Sis’

Janet Jackson took to Instagram to treat followers to a throwback image of herself with rapper Lil’ Kim in honor of her birthday.

The “What Have You Done for Me Lately” hitmaker stunned in a long-sleeved black top paired with black bottoms. She styled her dark red curly hair down with a middle part and kept the accessories to a bare minimum. For her makeup application, Jackson appeared to have applied a red lip, mascara, eyeliner, and eyeshadow. She sported short nails and decorated them with black polish.

Lil’ Kim wowed in a black leather jacket, which she left half unzipped. Underneath, she appeared to be wearing a black garment while rocking long wavy blond locks. The “No Matter What They Say” songstress opted for small stud earrings and kept it glam with her makeup as she looked to be wearing lipstick, mascara, eyeliner, and contour.

In the photo, the duo was captured sitting down. Jackson rested both arms in front of her and looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression. Kim sported a pout and displayed a hint of her side profile by tilting her face to the right slightly. The You Got Served actress showed off her high cheekbones by pushing her hair over to one side and oozed fierceness.

Jackson geotagged her post with New York, reminding fans where this photo took place. For her caption, she expressed her love for Kim.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 132,200 likes and over 2,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.9 million followers.

“Still beautiful as ever,” one user wrote.

“I would love a Janet/Kim collaboration,” another person shared.

“Two women who changed the game in their own way,” remarked a third fan.

“The ’90s would be nothing without y’all!” a fourth admirer commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this photo was originally taken last year after Jackson was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The two music icons were also snapped next to Janelle Monae who was cropped out the most recent upload.

According to Famous Birthdays, Kim celebrated her 46th birthday on July 11 and is the second most popular celebrity born on that day.

Treating followers to nostalgic content is nothing new for Jackson. At the end of June, the living legend honored the 11th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death with an adorable snap of her brother kissing her on the cheek. The photo was taken at the 30th Annual Grammy Awards in 1993. Unsurprisingly, the post caught the attention of many and has achieved over 450,000 likes.