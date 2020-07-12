NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Explore Trading Danny Green, Alex Caruso & 2020 1st-Round Pick For Eric Bledsoe

The Los Angeles Lakers may have successfully risen to the top of the Western Conference in the 2020-21 NBA season, but like any other team in the league, they still have some issues on their roster. As of now, the Lakers are obviously in need of another shot creator and playmaker who is capable of stepping up when LeBron James needs to rest or suffer an injury. To solve one of the major weaknesses on their roster, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report suggested that the Lakers could engage in a trade deal with the Milwaukee Bucks involving veteran point guard Eric Bledsoe in the 2020 NBA offseason.

In the proposed trade deal by Bleacher Report, the Lakers would be sending a trade package that includes Danny Green, Alex Caruso, and a 2020 first-round pick to the Bucks in exchange for Bledsoe and Wesley Matthews. If the trade becomes a reality, Bailey believes that it would help both NBA teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

“For the Bucks, getting a first-round pick might help soften the blow of giving up the best player in this deal. But Green certainly helps, too. The Bucks’ model of surrounding Giannis with as much shooting as possible has been a good one. And Green is a more reliable shooter than Bledsoe. His size also makes him a bit more believable as a multipositional defender. He won’t do nearly as much on his own, but the Bucks already have Giannis and Middleton to handle most of the playmaking duties.”

Though it would cost them one of their core players and a future first-round pick, trading for Bledsoe makes a lot of sense for the Lakers. As Bailey noted, the potential arrival of Bledsoe in Los Angeles would immediately solve the problem that is frequently encountered by a James-led NBA team. Bledsoe may not be a legitimate NBA superstar, but he has proven this season that he is capable of leading the Bucks when Giannis Antetokounmpo is sitting on the bench.

Harry How / Getty Images

James would definitely approve of the idea of bringing Bledsoe to Los Angeles. Like James, Bledsoe is also being represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group. Also, during his stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, there were speculations that James urged the team to trade for Bledsoe. According to Jackie MacMullan of ESPN, James was rumored to be behind the three-team blockbuster deal that would have sent Bledsoe to Cleveland in exchange for Kyrie Irving.

Aside from acquiring a starting-caliber point guard and a very reliable scoring option in Bledsoe, the potential deal would also give the Lakers an immediate replacement for Green in the wing. Matthews may not as good as Green on the defensive end of the floor, but he could efficiently knock down shots from beyond the arc and excel on the floor even without the ball in his hands.