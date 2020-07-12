Kristin Cavallari Rocks Daisy Dukes & Marilyn Monroe Shirt While Posing With IV Drip

Kristin was joined by a group of friends.

Kristin Cavallari showed her fans how she and her friends unwind in the Instagram update that she shared on Saturday night. The Very Cavallari star and her gal pals were posing with IV bags on stands, and a few of the women appeared to be hooked up to them.

Kristin, 33, was clad in a pair of short Daisy Dukes and a white T-shirt with Marilyn Monroe’s face printed on it. The image had an orange X over it, and it appeared to be a picture from the blond bombshell’s famous final shoot with photographer Bert Stern. Kristin was barefoot, and she had her blond hair pulled back. She looked happy and relaxed as she smiled at the camera and threw up a peace sign.

Kristin was curled up on an outdoor sofa next to real estate agent Char Riley. Two of her other friends, Brittany Field and Chelsea Bulte, sat together on a sofa across from them. They both had their feet resting on the edge of a coffee table that looked a segment of a massive tree trunk.

In the caption of her post, Kristin didn’t offer any explanation for what the pals were doing. Instead, she wrote one word: “Raging.” The presence of the IV drips in the pic had many of her fans asking questions. A few of her Instagram followers also criticized her and her friends for not wearing face masks.

“Is everything okay?? Why are there hydration drips?” read one response to Kristin’s post.

“Why the drips? Long night last night lol,” another commenter wrote.

“Is that plasma or champagne?” quipped a third user.

“With so many new covid cases in TN, you should really use your platform to encourage your followers to wear masks… not sit so close to each other and do unnecessary IV treatments,” read a more critical message.

One of Kristin’s tags indicated that the IV drips were from Arete, an IV Rejuvenation provider in Nashville, Tennessee. According to the company’s website, it offers intravenous treatments for “dehydration-based ailments,” including hangovers, food poisoning, jet lag, colds, and the flu. Its IV bags for hydration contain “fluids, electrolytes, vitamins, and amino acids.”

Kristin didn’t reveal why she and her friends were getting the IV treatments. However, one of the reality show star’s followers noted that she and her estranged husband, former NFL player Jay Cutler, underwent similar treatments on an episode of Very Cavallari.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kristin spent the Fourth of July in Barrington, Illinois with the three children that she and Jay share, Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4.