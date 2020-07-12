Arianny Celeste Rocks Lace Up, Cleavage-Baring Top In Pic Of Her ‘Pretending’ To Be On Fight Island

Arianny Celeste showed off her cleavage on Instagram while revealing that she is missing Fight Island Casino, which is the location of UFC 251. Typically, Arianny works as an octagon girl at the fights, but since announcing her pregnancy, she has not been featured ringside.

The UFC ring girl shared a poorly photoshopped picture of herself. The background featured a wet sandy beach, gently rolling waves, and a gorgeous sunset. It looked like Arianny purposefully left the edges of her cutout image jagged, so it would be obvious she wasn’t anywhere. In the pic, she wore a lace-up black sports bra that revealed a generous glimpse of her ample cleavage.

What could be seen of Arianny’s highlighted brown hair swept over her head and fell in soft waves over one shoulder with shorter layers framing one side of her face. The model seemed to accent her features with makeup, including highlighter and bronzer, as well as shimmery eyeshadow. Her full pout looked like it had a shiny nude pink lip color on it. Arianny’s very jagged arm had a scrunchie right above her elbow. The shot cut off at the model’s midsection, but she showed off her whole outfit in her Instagram story earlier. On the bottom, Arianny wore animal print workout leggings that laced up the front from Beach Bunny, and she said she appreciated that the laces expanded to accommodate her growing midsection. The mother-to-be has recently showed off her cute belly in a skimpy green bikini on the beach, The Inquisitr reported.

The model’s followers appeared to appreciate her attempt at being involved in UFC 251 with her photoshopped picture. More than 11,300 Instagram users shared the love with Arianny by hitting the like button, and over 150 also dropped a comment for the mother-to-be.

“Haters will say it’s photoshopped,” joked one fan, and Arianny replied with three laughing crying cat emoji.

“You are definitely missed. When I watch UFC, I’m always looking for the best ring girl ever,” a second devotee gushed.

“Forget about the background… YOU are the view here. I hope you’re having an amazing and happy Saturday Night, my beautiful and gorgeous angel,” a third fan wrote complete with laughing, flame, a beach umbrella, and red heart emoji.

“Congrats on the bump! And, you are missed around the ring,” declared a fourth follower.

A few fans also replied and wondered if Arianny could hold up the cards between rounds and be a pregnant octagon girl, but she did not respond to their questions.