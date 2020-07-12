Jilissa Zoltko Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In A Stunning Summer Dress: ‘Lil Miss Sunshine’

Jilissa Zoltko took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a stunning new update with her adoring fans. The model showed off her flawless figure as she turned on the charm for the camera.

In the sexy snaps, Jilissa looked drop dead gorgeous as she rocked a breezy white summer dress with a yellow print. The garment boasted thin spaghetti straps that displayed her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a plunging neckline that flashed her ample cleavage.

The gown wrapped tightly around her tiny waist and gave fans a peek at her long, lean legs.

She accessorized the style with a pair of gold earrings, a ring on her finger, and a dainty bracelet on her wrist. She also included a beige leather handbag with a gold chain strap that she slung over her shoulder.

In the first photo, Jilissa posed with one hand on her hip and the other on her purse as she smiled into the camera. In the second shot she pushed her hip out and placed both hands in front of her.

The third pic was similar to the second, and in the final snap she turned her backside towards the lens and looked over her shoulder with a happy expression on her face. In the background of the snaps, a sunlit street, some parked cars, trees, and stores could all be seen.

Jilissa wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. She styled the strands in loose waves that fell down her back and over her shoulder.

She also rocked a full face of makeup. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to highlighter her skin with a glowing shimmer on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the glam look with pink blush on her cheeks and a soft lipstick.

Jilissa’s 725,000-plus followers went wild for the shots, clicking the like button more than 20,000 times with in the first nine hours after it was published to her account. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 260 remarks.

“So pretty gal,” one follower declared.

“So adorable,” another wrote.

“Gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“Ur the cutest,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jilissa recently piqued the interest of her followers while wearing a tiny tan bikini. To date, that snap has racked up more than 24,000 likes and over 260 comments.