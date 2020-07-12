Brennah Black Looks Smoking Hot In A Sexy Green String Bikini On Instagram

Brennah Black left little to the imagination in a racy new pic for her latest Instagram upload on Saturday night. The blond bombshell showcased her fit figure while serving up a steamy look for the camera.

In the sexy shot, Brennah looked smoking hot as she rocked a tiny green string bikini. The tiny bottoms fit snugly around her curvy hips and tiny waist while accentuating her round booty and long, lean legs in the process.

The matching bikini top boasted thin straps that flashed her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her abundant cleavage. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the snap.

Brennah posed outdoors next to a large rock formation. She turned her body to the side and arched her back while pushing her hip out slightly. She placed one hand on the rock and the other in her hair as she looked away from the lens with a seductive expression on her face. In the background, other rocks could be seen as the sunlight illuminated her bronzed body.

Brennah wore her blond hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in loose strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to include mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as sculpted brows and smoky eye shadow.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She appeared to complete the application with pink blush on her cheekbones and nude gloss on her full lips.

Brennah’s 552,000-plus followers didn’t waste any time showing their love for the photo. The post collected more than 7,600 likes within the first four hours after it went live on the platform. Admirers also flooded the comments section with nearly 400 messages.

“Natural light is my favorite way to shoot! Such great colors and great definition,” one follower wrote.

“You’re such a goddess! I love everything about you,” another remarked.

“Crushing it as usual!” a third social media user gushed.

“Very beautiful, very nice green bikini,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing off her stunning physique online. She’s often seen sporting sexy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and tight tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brennah recently delighted her followers while wearing a bronzed bikini. To date, that post has reeled in more than 9,600 likes and over 470 comments.