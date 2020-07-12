Jennifer Lopez, 50, Bares Cleavage In Tank Top While Teasing ‘Marry Me’

Jennifer Lopez, 50, entertained her Instagram followers with a series of two pictures of herself sitting alongside Colombian singer, songwriter, and actor, Maluma. The two will appear in a new film together called Marry Me.

In both images, the actors sat on a shiny red couch that had a low back. JLo, who seemed to defy her calendar age, sat leaning forward in the first shot, and Maluma appeared contemplative with a red bandana draped over his head. Both of them had on mirrored sunglasses, which mostly obscured their eyes. The second image seemed more candid, and the actors laughed while holding onto what appeared to be scripts. Lopez leaned over with a big smile on her face, and she held a pen in one hand. Maluma had an open mouth smile as he leaned toward her and reached out his hand.

The “If You Had My Love” singer wore a yellow, scoop-necked tank top, which showed off her ample cleavage and shapely arms. She wore a pair of loose black pants. JLo wore her hair slicked back from her face and secured behind her head in a way that wasn’t visible. She accessorized with large gold hoop earrings. The actress’s pout appeared to shine with a glossy nude lip color.

In her caption, JLo appeared to tease the upcoming movie, which Variety reported she filmed parts of over zoom during quarantine in Miami to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The film is in post-production, and it was initially scheduled for this fall, but the Marry Me release date hasn’t been set. Instagrammers shared the love with the superstar, and over 360,000 of them hit the like button, and more than 2,600 left a reply. Many of those who commented agreed with the actress that the look was fire by sharing the flame emoji.

“Y’all got me too excited over here!!! Let’s GET IT!!! So ready,” replied one devotee who shared musical notes, flames, and a crown emoji.

“Yessssss!!!! Love Jennifer Lopez and Maluma Can’t wait!!! You’re going to break it like always!!” a second follower enthused.

“A hit movie and a hit song! Yes, we’d love to see it!!!” agreed a third Instagrammer.

“Love this duo! Amazing can’t wait,” a fourth wrote, including two red heart emoji.

