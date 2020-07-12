Monica Huldt Lets It All Hang Out In A Teeny Cheetah-Print Bikini

Monica Huldt went scantily clad for her most recent Instagram upload on Saturday night. The stunning model left little to the imagination as she flaunted her hourglass curves for the camera.

In the racy pic, Monica let it all hang out while wearing a teeny cheetah-print bikini with pink trim. The tiny top boasted thin spaghetti straps that flashed her muscular arms and shoulders. The garment also cast a spotlight on her massive cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist, flat tummy, and toned abs. Her long, lean legs were also on display in the snap. She accessorized the style with a pair of small earrings and a ring on her finger.

Monica sat on top of a bed made up with white linens. She had her knees bent and her back arched as she placed one hand in her hair. The other hand held a white shopping bag as she gave a flirty smile into the camera.

Monica wore her blond hair in a deep side part. She styled the long locks in loose strands that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulders.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as glistening eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the glam look with soft pink gloss on her lips.

Monica’s 807,000-plus followers went wild for the pic, clicking the like button more than 7,800 times within the first six hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 200 remarks about the post during that time.

“That body,” one follower declared.

“Your tan is so poppin love it,” another stated.

“Wow you look stunning,” a third comment read.

“Thanks for keeping us smiling,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model is often seen showing off her enviable curves in her online snaps. Fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport sexy bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, and tight tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Monica recently piqued the attention of her followers when she rocked a pink and white bikini with clear straps. To date, that pic has raked in more than 16,000 likes and over 400 comments.