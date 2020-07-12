Sarah Houchens Flaunts Her Insane Curves In A Racy String Bikini: ‘Craving An Adventure’

Sarah Houchens went full bombshell in her latest Instagram upload on Saturday. The gorgeous model flashed her curves while revealing to her fans in the caption of the post that she was looking for adventure.

In the sexy snap, Sarah looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a burgundy string bikini. The top fastened behind her neck and around her back as it clung tightly to her chest. It also showcased her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching thong bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and wrapped around her tiny waist while putting her round booty on full display in the process. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and lean legs in the shot.

Sarah sat on the edge of a swimming pool with one foot in the water and her other leg folded in towards her body. She arched her back and tugged at her bikini while looking away from the camera with a sultry expression on her face. In the background of the snap, the sun could be seen glistening through tons of green foliage.

Sarah wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. She styled the golden locks in loose strands that cascaded down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulder.

She also opted for a natural makeup look. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and minimal black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to highlight her bronzed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She appeared to complete her face with nude lips.

Sarah’s 944,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post. The pic garnered more than 10,000 likes within the first 12 hours after it was published to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 200 messages during that time.

“Cutie with a booty,” one follower gushed.

“Insane my girl,” declared another.

“Look at those cut arms,” a third social media user wrote.

“You make that bikini look good,” a fourth comment read.

The model has become known for offering her fans fitness inspiration in her posts, and often uses her trim physique as a way to motivate her followers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently dropped jaws when she posed in a tiny black crop top and a pair of skintight booty shorts. To date, that post has collected more than 17,000 likes and over 220 comments.