Sabrina Carpenter Flaunts Abs In Bandeau Bikini Top And Skimpy Bottoms: ‘Doing My Taxes’

Sabrina wore a mismatched bikini and a colorful head scarf.

Sabrina Carpenter showed off her incredible physique and her chic summer style in a set of Instagram photos that she uploaded to her account on Saturday afternoon. The actress wore a mismatched bikini with a stylish head covering, and she also gave her fans a little financial update.

In the caption of her post, Sabrina, 21, wrote that she was doing her taxes. However, there wasn’t a computer or a tax form in sight. The former Disney Channel star was outdoors on a shaded balcony overlooking a basketball court. A thick cluster of tall trees with verdant leaves lined the opposite side of the court.

Sabrina was dressed to soak up some sun in a dark green bandeau top. The shoulder-baring garment was slightly baggy, and it looked as though she had rolled the top and bottom edges up a bit to somewhat alter the fit. She teamed the garment with a pair of bright green string bikini bottoms. The small front panel of the garment was constructed out of textured fabric, and the side ties were stretchy, cord-like strings. Sabrina wore them pulled up high on her hips and secured in large loopy knots.

The Girl Meets World star wore her thick blond hair down. A gauzy scarf had been tied around her head to keep most of it out of her face, but a few free tendrils trailed down her cheeks. Sabrina’s sheer kerchief was a dark red hue, and it featured a blue plaid pattern with threads of gold throughout.

The actress accessorized her look with a diamond pendant necklace and a gold chain-link choker. Her long, lush eyelashes appeared to be covered with a generous coat of mascara. As for her lips, her plump pout looked like it had been painted a light pink color with a subtle shimmer.

In her first photo, Sabrina was pictured slightly sitting back with one knee up as she shot the camera a sultry look. For her second shot, she sat up to show off her washboard stomach. Her head was turned to the side, and she was tugging on the bottom of her strapless top. In her final photo, she leaned toward the camera. A small smile played on her lips as she gazed at the lens with her bright sparkling eyes.

Sabrina’s Girl Meets World costar, Danielle Fishel, had a hilarious response to her caption.

“K, don’t forget your 401(k) base contribution can be $19,000 (up from $18,500 in 2018),” the actress wrote in the comments section of her post.

“I have feeling you’re gonna get audited,” quipped Sabrina’s Work It costar Liza Koshy.

This isn’t the first time Sabrina has modeled a bikini for her Instagram followers. In one popular pic, she rocked a flirty two-piece with zigzag trim and floral embellishments.