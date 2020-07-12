Florida Republican Who Voted Against Mask Mandate Now In Critical Condition After Contracting COVID-19

A Florida Republican who voted against implementing a countywide mask mandate is now hospitalized in the “most critical of conditions” after testing positive for coronavirus, the man’s daughter said.

Paul Waldron, who serves as commissioner for St. Johns County south of Jacksonville, had last week voted against an order that would have required all residents to wear masks in public. As Newsweek reported, Waldron said that while he was not personally opposed to the requirement, he wanted county commissioners to clarify what masks would be required and whether the county could provide supplies for those entering government buildings without a mask.

Still, the decision led to some pushback and the story has gained national interest since Waldron fell ill after contracting coronavirus. In a Facebook post, Waldron’s daughter shared that he was comfortable in the hospital and that staff was working hard to keep him stable, but said his condition was serious. As First Coast News reported, Waldron’s daughter wrote that due to “complications from the virus, he went into septic shock and many organs are struggling.”

Waldron’s sudden turn in health, and his decision not to move forward with a mandate that residents wear masks, comes against a backdrop of sharply rising cases in the state of Florida. Elected officials there have come under fire for going against the recommendation of public health experts by reopening the state economy earlier than many other states, and for looser restrictions. Governor Ron DeSantis had come under fire for refusing to close the state’s beaches, even as some top health officials reportedly pleaded for him to close them.

Much of the controversy centers on St. Johns County, where Waldrons serves as county commissioner. As the Washington Post reported, Deanna A. Oleske, the associate medical examiner for the county, pleaded with DeSantis to issue an order for beaches in the county to close, which he did not do.

She also reportedly warned that the county was not properly prepared for the outbreak.

“We are facing NUMEROUS issues that are inhibiting us to appropriately staff this office in an expeditious manner BEFORE facing a pandemic of unknown proportions,” she wrote.

Other elected officials have come under fire for holding off on mandating that residents wear masks, even though public health experts said that masks have been proven to be one of the most effective ways to slow the spread of the virus. One study found that cases of coronavirus would plummet if 80 percent of Americans committed to wearing masks while in public.