Megan Thee Stallion Flaunts Underboob In Tiny Gold Bikini In Hot New Video Selfie

Megan Thee Stallion shared a sizzling new Instagram selfie to her feed three hours ago, and it’s been so popular that it’s garnered over 1.3 million views already. She showed off her incredible physique and rocked a skimpy gold bikini.

At the beginning of the clip, she stood and glanced down at her phone screen with a pout on her face. She moved around slightly and zoomed into her reflection, offering her fans a better look at her ensemble. She wore her hair down in a middle part with large curls that fell down her upper back. Her makeup application appeared to include shimmery purple eyeshadow, dark lashes, and light pink lipstick with dark liner.

Her tiny bikini top clung to the middle of her chest and left her underboob on show, along with her cleavage. It also looked like the tiny top left her sideboob bare, and the matching bottoms were also eye-catching. They featured a tiny piece of fabric in the middle and straps that rested high on her hips.

The only piece of jewelry she appeared to be wearing was her sparkling belly button ring, although her extra-long light manicure was also hard to miss.

She stood in front of a white wall and her phone featured the Louis Vuitton logo. Megan played with her hair and moved her hips to capture the mesmerizing selfie.

There was natural light entering the space through the glass accents on the wall, but she was mostly illuminated by the indoor lighting. It left her skin looking flawless, and her bikini shone a little.

Her fans gushed about her incredible looks in the comments section.

“Body on ten, Song is a hit, Face on pretty. You winning baby,” raved an admirer.

“This is why the XS and S be sold out! You lucky you fine!” exclaimed a second social media user.

“I LOVE U MEG!!!! HOTGIRL SH*T FOR LIFEEEEEEE,” declared a third devotee, taking note of her caption.

“I wouldn’t want to stay 6 ft from you,” joked another follower.

In addition, Megan shared another bikini selfie a couple of days ago from the same spot, except she opted for a neon bikini. Her mismatched ensemble consisted of a neon green top and hot pink bottoms, and she accessorized with a backwards mesh hat. She wore her hair down and brushed around her shoulders, and exuded lots of flirty vibes. She also sported a couple of gold necklaces and a belly button ring in the clip.